ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.25

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.25 and traded as high as $54.64. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth $897,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

