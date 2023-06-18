PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.32

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.54. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

