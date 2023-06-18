Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.82

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.83. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 13,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

