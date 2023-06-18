Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Zacks Research

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $211.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

