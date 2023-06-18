Qtum One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.28 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $219.03 million and $20.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00007876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.80 or 0.06554346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,703,082 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

