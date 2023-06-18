Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $219.03 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $219.03 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007876 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.80 or 0.06554346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,703,082 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

