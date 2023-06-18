QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $351.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,531.78 or 1.00068613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014455 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

