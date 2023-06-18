Raydium (RAY) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,246,045 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

