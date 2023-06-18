Raymond James Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.