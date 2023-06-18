RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) to Issue Dividend of $1.46

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a dividend on Monday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.463 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

RB Global Stock Performance

TSE RBA opened at C$75.18 on Friday. RB Global has a 52-week low of C$65.83 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.53.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$580.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 3.3169761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

