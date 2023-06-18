REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) vs. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Financial Review

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Aehr Test Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A Aehr Test Systems 22.61% 24.98% 20.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 25.40 Aehr Test Systems $62.98 million 17.73 $9.45 million $0.49 80.41

Aehr Test Systems has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. REC Silicon ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aehr Test Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats REC Silicon ASA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The company's products also comprise FOX-CP system, a single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Aligner; FOX WaferPak Contactor, which contains a full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on its FOX systems; FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. Aehr Test Systems was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

