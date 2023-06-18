ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.47 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 174.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and $426.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00292160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

