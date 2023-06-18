ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 55.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $2,058.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00291879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003721 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

