Reviewing TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 8.29 -$6.22 million N/A N/A Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.00

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.2% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TRX Gold and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold presently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 143.42%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Risk and Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -0.39% -6.38% -4.77% Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

