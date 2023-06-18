Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

