Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.