Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $449,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

