Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

