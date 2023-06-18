Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 17,380 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,260,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,913,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,021.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 401,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.