Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

