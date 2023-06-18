Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

