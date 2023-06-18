Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

