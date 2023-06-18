Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $746,418.40

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $746,418.40 and approximately $10,530.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,475.82 or 1.00043568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00148728 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,187.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

