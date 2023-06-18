Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

