Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $1,864.13 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,864.13 or 0.07025163 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 447,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 446,781.77797861 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,856.32503485 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,346,894.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

