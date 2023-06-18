Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 6.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $113,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

