Safe Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.84 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Safe has a market capitalization of $95.84 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.60 or 0.00017363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00107842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/."

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

