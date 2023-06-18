Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CRM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $211.76. 13,672,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

