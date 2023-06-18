Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

