Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

