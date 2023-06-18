Saltmarble Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00006778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $174.75 million and $62,385.65 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.40801357 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,258.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

