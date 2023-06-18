Sapphire Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,176.04 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $1,176.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.80 or 0.06554346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,376,023,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,355,391,808 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.