Sapphire Price Up 97.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $1,692.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 97.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.14 or 0.06534691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,375,833,231 coins and its circulating supply is 1,355,249,408 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.