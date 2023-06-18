Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.97%.

Insider Activity at Saratoga Investment

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

