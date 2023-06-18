Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.97%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

