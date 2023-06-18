Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000.

SCHA stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

