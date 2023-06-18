Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

