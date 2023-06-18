Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Buy Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

LGIH opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

