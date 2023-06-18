Secret Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $7,869.10 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00390521 USD and is up 20.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19,017.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

