Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,932.50.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 179.41%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

