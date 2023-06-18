Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Increases By 6.5%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Allakos

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 800.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

