Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Drops By 11.1%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 1,523,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,055. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.