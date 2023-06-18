Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Drops By 9.6%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ACA traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 987,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,252. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

