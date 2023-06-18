Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Declines By 11.1%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMID opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

