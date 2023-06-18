Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Increases By 5.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 439,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,802. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.