Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Increases By 5.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 439,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,802. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
