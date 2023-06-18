Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Declines By 11.0%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 15,344,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.