Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Grows By 9.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,417,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 17,762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF remained flat at $2.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

