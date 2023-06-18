Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Drops By 11.5%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 278,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,229. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 240,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 79,750 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

