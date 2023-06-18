Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 15.4%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

BZLYF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Beazley has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Get Beazley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZLYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.92) to GBX 921 ($11.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.95) to GBX 880 ($11.01) in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 755 ($9.45) to GBX 760 ($9.51) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.