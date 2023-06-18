Short Interest in Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rises By 15.4%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

BZLYF remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Beazley has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZLYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.92) to GBX 921 ($11.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.95) to GBX 880 ($11.01) in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 755 ($9.45) to GBX 760 ($9.51) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

