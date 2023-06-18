Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Declines By 8.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 22,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

